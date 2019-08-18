The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analysts See $1.36 EPS; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Last Week

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.64B giving it 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 780,527 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.46% above currents $74.67 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $61.69 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 33.07 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29M shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.