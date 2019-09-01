The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.45 N/A 3.93 11.94 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.42 N/A 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.67, with potential upside of 13.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 68.2% respectively. 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.