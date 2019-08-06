The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|49
|2.68
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.20% and an $47.5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 39.77% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
