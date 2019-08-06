The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.68 N/A 3.93 11.94 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.20% and an $47.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 39.77% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 5.7% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.