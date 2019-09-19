The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.79 N/A 3.93 11.94 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.82 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Garrison Capital Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price is $46.33, while its potential downside is -1.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 35.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Garrison Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.