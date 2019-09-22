The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.75 N/A 3.93 11.94 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.59 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 highlights The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a -0.11% downside potential and a consensus target price of $46.33. Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $37.5, with potential upside of 56.32%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.