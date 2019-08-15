The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.47 N/A 3.93 11.94 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 142 3.22 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is currently more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.99% and an $47.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Competitively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 6.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.