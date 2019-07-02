The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|49
|2.64
|N/A
|3.77
|12.35
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|12
|16.51
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.1%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0
|4
|1
|2.20
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.94% and an $48 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 21.9%. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-3.2%
|-11.58%
|-11.29%
|-4.1%
|-18.83%
|-1.19%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 9.11% stronger performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
