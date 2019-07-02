The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.64 N/A 3.77 12.35 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 12 16.51 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.94% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 21.9%. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.