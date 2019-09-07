The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV)

As Asset Management businesses, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.20 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.