The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.75 N/A 3.93 11.94 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.25 N/A 0.27 34.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target is $46.33, while its potential downside is -0.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.