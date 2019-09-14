The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We are comparing The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.78 N/A 3.93 11.94 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.82 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target is $47.67, while its potential upside is 1.64%. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -12.98%. Based on the results shown earlier, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is looking more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 39.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.