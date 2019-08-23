The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|48
|2.44
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.42
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 16.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.