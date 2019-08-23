The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.44 N/A 3.93 11.94 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 16.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 7.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.