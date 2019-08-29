The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.43 N/A 3.93 11.94 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.81 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.13% and an $47.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 26.94% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 9.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.