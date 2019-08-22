The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.50 N/A 3.93 11.94 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.32 N/A 8.70 10.73

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.67, and a 13.04% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.