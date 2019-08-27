The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|48
|2.44
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.96% and an $47.67 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
