The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.44 N/A 3.93 11.94 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.96% and an $47.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.