The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Contrasting side by side

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.43 N/A 3.93 11.94 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, which is potential 14.54% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is looking more favorable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 38.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.