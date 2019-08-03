The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Comparing side by side

Since The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.73 N/A 3.93 11.94 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$47.5 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 9.56% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.