The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Contrasting side by side

Since The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.43 N/A 3.93 11.94 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.19 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.21% and an $47.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.