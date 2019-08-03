The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.73 N/A 3.93 11.94 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.56 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.19% and an $47.5 average target price. On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 9.17% and its average target price is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that New Mountain Finance Corporation looks more robust than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while New Mountain Finance Corporation has 9.46% stronger performance.