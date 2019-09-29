The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,951,669,316.38% 10.8% 1.2% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.33 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 30.17%. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has 13.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.