The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparing side by side

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.54 N/A 3.93 11.94 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 28.04 N/A 0.04 84.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$47.67 is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 0% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than ATIF Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited.