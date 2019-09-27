The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; First Hawaiian Bank Has Boosted Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $383,842

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 11,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 28,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Nominates 11 Board Incumbents and Bregal Investments Co-CEO Steven D. Black to Boar; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Names Hood Qaim-Maqami as Head of Client Service Delivery and Shared/Corporate Services Technology; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 36CP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 26,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 3.79 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,590 shares. New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 3.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whalerock Point Ptnrs reported 5,495 shares. 95,341 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 1.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sit Inv owns 51,780 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Fincl In stated it has 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,350 are owned by Iron Ltd Com. Andra Ap accumulated 17,200 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Colony Group Ltd has 8,899 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 55,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.4% or 343,170 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1.76M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,723 shares to 9,997 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,297 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Independent Research Firm Shows 445% ROI With MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Salesforce Ventures invests $300 million in this San Francisco company – San Francisco Business Times” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Comm owns 9,696 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 299,556 shares. 28,063 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 28,390 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 143,618 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 140,467 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 167,262 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Capital Ltd Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Brown Advisory reported 401,980 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System holds 41,024 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mraz Amerine And invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Country Trust Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Argi Investment Svcs Llc owns 7,582 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 265,213 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $182.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (A (BHKLY) by 70,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.