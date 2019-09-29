The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) EPS Estimated At $0.99; Bluefin Trading Increased By $2.57 Million Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.60% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. BK’s profit would be $933.24M giving it 11.24 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s analysts see -1.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54M shares traded or 194.26% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 126.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 21,050 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 37,650 shares with $4.62M value, up from 16,600 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 4.04% above currents $44.53 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4400 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 18. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital has 0.18% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 0% or 800 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,086 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 919,190 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.32% or 49,322 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 176,031 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And has 1.69% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Wellington Mgmt Llp has 29,769 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ing Groep Nv holds 25,804 shares. 7,933 are held by First Fincl Bank & Co Of Newtown. Eagle Cap Lc has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fruth Inv Management has invested 0.24% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNY Mellon CEO departing for Wells Fargo – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bank of New York (BK) Announces Thomas P. ‘Todd’ Gibbons as Interim CEO & Board Member – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 1,843 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 442,672 shares. Thomas White International Limited holds 14,946 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 86,177 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,823 shares. Hexavest holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 126 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 2.04% or 438,723 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% stake. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 12,382 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 2,221 were reported by Carlson Cap. Senator Inv Grp LP owns 1.25M shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 219 shares. Hrt Financial holds 40,815 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited invested 5.96% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 388,019 shares to 40,481 valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 43,998 shares and now owns 13,302 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.94% above currents $130.68 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.