The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Foreign Regional Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 35 2.79 N/A 3.50 8.97 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 6.40

Table 1 demonstrates The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0.00% 21.5% 1.7% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.33% for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited with consensus target price of $39.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited -5.7% -7.56% -20.73% -12.55% -36.12% 0.26% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4%

For the past year The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited had bullish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.