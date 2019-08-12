The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Reaches $27.36 1 Year Low; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position

The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) hit a new 52-week low and has $25.44 target or 7.00% below today’s $27.36 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.49B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $25.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $104.58 million less. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 84,330 shares traded. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 36.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 41,391 shares as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 1.05M shares with $91.52 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 730,123 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) stake by 601,479 shares to 456,451 valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 1.75M shares and now owns 656,747 shares. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc holds 22,322 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 6,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation holds 86,594 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 4,662 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 85,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 275,840 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Ltd invested in 16,164 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 39,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Horan Cap Management holds 44,378 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank invested in 2,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 9 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. NTB’s profit will be $51.33 million for 7.28 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, July 8. Wells Fargo downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) on Monday, July 1 to “Market Perform” rating.