The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Reaches $26.56 52-Week Low; Private Management Group Has Trimmed By $309,927 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.17 target or 9.00% below today’s $26.56 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.45 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $24.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $130.50M less. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 208,568 shares traded. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 36.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield

Private Management Group Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 5,253 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 547,205 shares with $32.36 million value, down from 552,458 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 8.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

Analysts await The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. NTB’s profit will be $51.32M for 7.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 7.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

More notable recent The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its 5.4% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NYSE:NTB) Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KBRA Publishes Rating Report for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. Wood downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) on Monday, July 8 to “Market Perform” rating.

Private Management Group Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,619 shares to 250,879 valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 117,017 shares and now owns 974,417 shares. Camping World Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.