The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) Contrasting side by side

Since The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) are part of the Foreign Regional Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 36 2.78 N/A 3.50 8.97 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0.00% 21.5% 1.7% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 45.97% upside potential and an average price target of $39.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares and 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares. 19.01% are The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited -5.7% -7.56% -20.73% -12.55% -36.12% 0.26% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26%

For the past year The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has weaker performance than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 8 of the 10 factors.