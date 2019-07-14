The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Analysts See $0.92 EPS; Gse Systems Has 1.13 Sentiment

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold positions in Gse Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.92 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.08% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. NTB’s profit would be $50.54 million giving it 9.23 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 301,161 shares traded or 38.40% up from the average. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 19.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keefe Bruyette downgrades banks to market perform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Analysts await GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GVP’s profit will be $799,855 for 13.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by GSE Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 327,390 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,376 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 31,857 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 22.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GSE Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVP); 15/03/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, BACKLOG TOTALED $71.4 MLN, COMPARED TO YEAR-END 2016 BACKLOG OF $73.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/04/2018 – GSE REFORM NEEDS BROADER COALITON OF LAWMAKER SUPPORT: WARNER; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Enters Amended and Restated Credit Agreement With Citizens Bank; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – FOR REPORTING PURPOSES, TRUE NORTH WILL BE INCLUDED IN GSE’S PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – CORKER ACKNOWLEDGES GSE LEGISLATIVE ACTION WON’T HAPPEN SOON; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS GETS $25M DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FOR ACQUISITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in GSE

More notable recent GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “True North Consulting, a GSE Systems Company, Partners With Utility Services Alliance to Provide Specialty Engineering Services – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GSE Systems acquires DP Engineering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GSE Systems Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GSE Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSE Systems: Strong Performance Has Been Unrecognized By The Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.99 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $241,227 activity.