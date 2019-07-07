The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Analysts See $0.92 EPS; 6 Analysts Covering Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.92 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.08% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. NTB’s profit would be $50.54 million giving it 9.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 219,805 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 19.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield

Among 8 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dermira had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. See Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $17.0000 14.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Soar 7% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dermira up 9% premarket on Abbvie/Allergan deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 462,037 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.55 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.01% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 36,234 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 7,256 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 544,500 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 2.59 million shares. Northern Trust holds 439,374 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 67,200 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mngmt reported 500,329 shares stake. Nomura invested in 0% or 65,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,873 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.