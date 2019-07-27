The Bancorp (TBBK) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $737,888 as Valuation Rose; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position as Share Price Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 92,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 345,602 shares traded or 91.49% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,376 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 12,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 164,179 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 12,687 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Cos invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Second Curve Lc holds 8.16% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Nantahala Cap Lc reported 0.66% stake. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 168,751 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 39,371 shares. 75,940 were accumulated by Voya Investment Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.55% or 100,905 shares. Sei Investments reported 19,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,426 shares to 51,426 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank owns 21,334 shares. Montag A Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Riverhead Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 4,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 142 shares. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0.67% or 11,959 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 78,641 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 47,289 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,639 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei holds 0.05% or 159,267 shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0.06% or 22,671 shares. Caymus Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 277,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,566 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 7,992 shares.

