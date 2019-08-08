The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Since The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.88 N/A 1.59 6.07 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.30 N/A 2.09 13.53

Table 1 highlights The Bancorp Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Line Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Line Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Old Line Bancshares Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Bancorp Inc.