The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Since The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bancorp Inc.
|9
|1.88
|N/A
|1.59
|6.07
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|26
|4.30
|N/A
|2.09
|13.53
Table 1 highlights The Bancorp Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Line Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Old Line Bancshares Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|22.7%
|2%
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.4%
|0.9%
Volatility & Risk
The Bancorp Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Old Line Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 89.8% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Old Line Bancshares Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bancorp Inc.
|2.43%
|7.32%
|-4.63%
|13.35%
|-1.73%
|21.61%
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|2.69%
|7.05%
|11.05%
|4.52%
|-17.86%
|7.29%
For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Line Bancshares Inc.
Summary
Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.