The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 2.05 N/A 1.59 6.07 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 3.00 N/A 1.45 17.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Bancorp Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of The Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Capital City Bank Group Inc.