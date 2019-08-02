The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Reaches $9.90 After 4.00% Up Move; Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding By $816,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 12.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 17,000 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 152,000 shares with $7.33M value, up from 135,000 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $87.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 4.07 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

The stock of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 75,604 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $562.78 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $10.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TBBK worth $22.51 million more.

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking services and products to individuals, and small and mid-size businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $562.78 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and payroll cards. It has a 5.82 P/E ratio. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.35 million for 9.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $52.5000 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. 14,737 shares were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V, worth $758,956 on Monday, February 4.