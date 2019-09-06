The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Reaches $9.29 After 4.00% Down Move; Synopsys (SNPS) SI Decreased By 4.42%

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. SNPS’s SI was 1.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 1.18 million avg volume, 2 days are for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s short sellers to cover SNPS’s short positions. The SI to Synopsys Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.79. About 460,840 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems

The stock of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 74,772 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $527.44M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $8.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TBBK worth $21.10 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 2.43% above currents $145.79 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 898,373 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 11,122 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 163,333 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 574,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 7,320 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,690 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 16,105 shares. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 71,326 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 732,929 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 581,209 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 4.25 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0.01% or 431 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,469 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $21.91 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 35.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold The Bancorp, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 100,905 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 38,726 shares. Century stated it has 614,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invest Counsel Incorporated has 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 2.44M shares. Davenport Ltd Com holds 16,347 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 15,434 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 21,198 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management, California-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 387,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,597 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 433,264 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking services and products to individuals, and small and mid-size businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $527.44 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and payroll cards. It has a 5.46 P/E ratio. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 8.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

