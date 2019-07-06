The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparison side by side

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bancorp Inc.
|9
|1.85
|N/A
|1.60
|6.08
|South State Corporation
|69
|4.25
|N/A
|4.94
|14.66
Table 1 highlights The Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of South State Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|18.9%
|1.6%
|South State Corporation
|0.00%
|7.7%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, South State Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares and 82.2% of South State Corporation shares. The Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of South State Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bancorp Inc.
|-3.57%
|14.24%
|12.78%
|-7.7%
|-11.32%
|21.98%
|South State Corporation
|-2.76%
|0.89%
|8.06%
|4.34%
|-17.49%
|20.7%
For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than South State Corporation.
Summary
South State Corporation beats The Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.