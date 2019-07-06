The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparison side by side

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.85 N/A 1.60 6.08 South State Corporation 69 4.25 N/A 4.94 14.66

Table 1 highlights The Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of South State Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, South State Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares and 82.2% of South State Corporation shares. The Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98% South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats The Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.