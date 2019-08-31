The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The Bancorp Inc. has 89.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has The Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|22.70%
|2.00%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting The Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|9
|6.07
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
The Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.25
|1.50
|2.78
The potential upside of the rivals is 19.81%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bancorp Inc.
|2.43%
|7.32%
|-4.63%
|13.35%
|-1.73%
|21.61%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year The Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than The Bancorp Inc.’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
The Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
The Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
