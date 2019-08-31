The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Bancorp Inc. has 89.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.70% 2.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. N/A 9 6.07 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

The Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The potential upside of the rivals is 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than The Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

The Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.