The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Contrasting side by side

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp Inc. 9 2.04 N/A 1.59 6.07 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 3.17 N/A 2.52 12.20

Demonstrates The Bancorp Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Financial Institutions Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 2% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Financial Institutions Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Bancorp Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 72.2%. Insiders held 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bancorp Inc. 2.43% 7.32% -4.63% 13.35% -1.73% 21.61% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year The Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Financial Institutions Inc. beats The Bancorp Inc.