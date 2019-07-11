The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Mastec (MTZ) Shorts Increased By 12.76%

Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) had an increase of 12.76% in short interest. MTZ’s SI was 12.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.76% from 10.76M shares previously. With 834,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ)’s short sellers to cover MTZ’s short positions. The SI to Mastec Inc’s float is 21.24%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 101,434 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 25. TBBK's profit would be $11.21M giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending.

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking services and products to individuals, and small and mid-size businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $507.06 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and payroll cards. It has a 5.6 P/E ratio. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold The Bancorp, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research reported 12,470 shares stake. Amer Century invested in 614,164 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 1.21M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 341,867 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 609,619 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.3% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 192,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Citigroup Inc holds 19,016 shares. 323,645 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 326,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 52,075 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 2,398 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 0.66% stake. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru owns 1,250 shares. 170,126 are held by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.