The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 30 0.13 N/A 1.09 24.61 Village Farms International Inc. 12 3.56 N/A 0.07 155.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and Village Farms International Inc. Village Farms International Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Andersons Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Andersons Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Village Farms International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Andersons Inc. and Village Farms International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Village Farms International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of The Andersons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Village Farms International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of The Andersons Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 21.87% are Village Farms International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Village Farms International Inc. 4.7% -1.98% -4.45% 136.95% 175.96% 250.93%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. has -10.17% weaker performance while Village Farms International Inc. has 250.93% stronger performance.

Summary

The Andersons Inc. beats Village Farms International Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.