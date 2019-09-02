The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Both The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) compete on a level playing field in the Farm Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 30 0.13 N/A 1.09 24.61 Alico Inc. 29 1.89 N/A 1.89 16.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and Alico Inc. Alico Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Andersons Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Andersons Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

The Andersons Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alico Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Andersons Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Alico Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Alico Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Andersons Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of The Andersons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.6% of Alico Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of The Andersons Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Alico Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. has -10.17% weaker performance while Alico Inc. has 8.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Andersons Inc.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.