The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Both The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 31 0.14 N/A 1.09 24.61 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.82 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and Adecoagro S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that The Andersons Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Adecoagro S.A.’s 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Andersons Inc. are 1.3 and 0.6. Competitively, Adecoagro S.A. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adecoagro S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Andersons Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Andersons Inc. and Adecoagro S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Adecoagro S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a 50.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of The Andersons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of Adecoagro S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are The Andersons Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year The Andersons Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adecoagro S.A.

Summary

The Andersons Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Adecoagro S.A.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.