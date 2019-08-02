The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Reaches $25.65 Yearly Low; Lennar (LEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.34 target or 9.00% below today’s $25.65 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $833.63M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $23.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $75.03 million less. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 78,239 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP

Lennar Corp (LEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 234 funds increased or started new positions, while 189 reduced and sold equity positions in Lennar Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 262.81 million shares, down from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lennar Corp in top ten positions decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 143 Increased: 154 New Position: 80.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold The Andersons, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 36,664 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 12,487 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Blackrock Inc owns 3.95 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 77,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 444,409 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Penn Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,899 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,403 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 1.33M shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Walthausen And Company holds 1.28% or 305,547 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 16,900 shares stake.

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $833.63 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 25.88 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 10.65% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation for 1.95 million shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 3.64 million shares or 8.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 8.16% invested in the company for 9.35 million shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 7.7% in the stock. Asset Management Advisors Llc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 132,835 shares.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.08 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.25 million for 9.08 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

