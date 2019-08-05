The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Reaches $24.62 52 Week Low; Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered By $1.25 Million Its International Speedway (ISCA) Stake

The stock of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.64 target or 4.00% below today’s $24.62 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $800.15M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $23.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $32.01M less. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 71,132 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS, ICM FORM ELEMENT LLC JV FOR BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased International Speedway Corp (ISCA) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as International Speedway Corp (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.73 million shares with $75.42 million value, down from 1.76M last quarter. International Speedway Corp now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 198,621 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Sends International Speedway, Speedway Motorsports To The Pit – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “International Speedway Earnings: ISCA Stock Dips on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “International Speedway (ISCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.79 million for 33.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 3,734 shares to 457,491 valued at $62.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avanos Med Inc stake by 197,906 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank has 15,203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 191,695 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,610 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.21% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 9,115 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 43,156 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 8,450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 76,060 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 106 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 16,402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 75,121 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold The Andersons, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,566 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7,403 shares. Dean Limited reported 0.64% stake. Dean Capital Mgmt reported 26,265 shares. Hillsdale Investment stated it has 16,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 12,387 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 26,700 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 8,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 24,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 38,580 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ma reported 364,347 shares. 5,773 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky.

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Andersons to Release Second Quarter Results on August 6 – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By The Andersons, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANDE) 2.2% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.