The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Reaches $20.78 Yearly Low; Delek Logistics Partners LP Has 1.47 Sentiment

The stock of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.12 target or 8.00% below today’s $20.78 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $677.43M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $19.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $54.19 million less. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 73,647 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS, ICM FORM ELEMENT LLC JV FOR BIO-REFINERY; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 22 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in Delek Logistics Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.18 million shares, down from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Delek Logistics Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DKL’s profit will be $20.51 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP for 1.26 million shares. Biglari Capital Corp. owns 58,177 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 12,250 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 346,374 shares.

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $677.43 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

