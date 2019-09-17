The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Andersons Inc. has 76.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Andersons Inc. has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Andersons Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 1.10% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Andersons Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. N/A 29 24.61 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

The Andersons Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio The Andersons Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Andersons Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of -7.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Andersons Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. had bearish trend while The Andersons Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Andersons Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, The Andersons Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. The Andersons Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Andersons Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that The Andersons Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Andersons Inc.’s rivals are 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

The Andersons Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Andersons Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors The Andersons Inc.