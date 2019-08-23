The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Comparing side by side

Both The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons Inc. 30 0.13 N/A 1.09 24.61 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 41 0.33 N/A 2.91 14.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Andersons Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has higher revenue and earnings than The Andersons Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Andersons Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Andersons Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Andersons Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Andersons Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Andersons Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has an average price target of $51, with potential upside of 36.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Andersons Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 79.2%. The Andersons Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Andersons Inc. 0.64% -1.4% -17.46% -22.62% -21.78% -10.17% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.26% -0.77% -6.78% -8.08% -13.24% 0.27%

For the past year The Andersons Inc. has -10.17% weaker performance while Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats The Andersons Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.