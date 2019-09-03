The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 99 0.80 N/A 6.91 15.55 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.04 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 highlights The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Allstate Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Allstate Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Allstate Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. State Auto Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.88% for The Allstate Corporation with average price target of $108.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Allstate Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 34.6%. The Allstate Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation has stronger performance than State Auto Financial Corporation

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.