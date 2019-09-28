The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Both The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 105 1.07 327.63M 6.91 15.55 RLI Corp. 85 4.54 N/A 2.71 33.21

Demonstrates The Allstate Corporation and RLI Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. RLI Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Allstate Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of RLI Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Allstate Corporation and RLI Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 312,206,975.41% 11.7% 2.1% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Allstate Corporation’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. RLI Corp. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Allstate Corporation and RLI Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

The Allstate Corporation has an average price target of $108, and a 0.16% upside potential. Competitively RLI Corp. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -5.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Allstate Corporation seems more appealing than RLI Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares and 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, RLI Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than RLI Corp.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats RLI Corp. on 8 of the 13 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.