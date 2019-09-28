The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 105 1.07 327.62M 6.91 15.55 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.00 66.10M 1.75 14.14

In table 1 we can see The Allstate Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Allstate Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 312,405,835.80% 11.7% 2.1% National General Holdings Corp. 277,265,100.67% 11.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Allstate Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. National General Holdings Corp.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Allstate Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The Allstate Corporation has a 0.16% upside potential and an average price target of $108. National General Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 57.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that National General Holdings Corp. looks more robust than The Allstate Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Allstate Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 54.5% respectively. About 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 12 of the 13 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.