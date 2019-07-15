The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBIA Inc. (:)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and MBIA Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 95 0.84 N/A 6.91 13.83 MBIA Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -3.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Allstate Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -28.5% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.84 beta means The Allstate Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MBIA Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Allstate Corporation and MBIA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Allstate Corporation has a 0.16% upside potential and an average price target of $104.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Allstate Corporation and MBIA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 92.1%. 0.2% are The Allstate Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are MBIA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 0.18% -0.94% 1.59% 1.89% 0.03% 15.56% MBIA Inc. -3.44% -0.32% -5.98% -2.11% 4.63% 3.92%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation has stronger performance than MBIA Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Allstate Corporation beats MBIA Inc.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.