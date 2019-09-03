The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 99 0.80 N/A 6.91 15.55 FedNat Holding Company 15 0.38 N/A 0.27 45.58

Demonstrates The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. FedNat Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Allstate Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Allstate Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than FedNat Holding Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

The Allstate Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

The Allstate Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.88% and an $108.57 consensus price target. Meanwhile, FedNat Holding Company’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 94.65%. Based on the results shown earlier, FedNat Holding Company is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Allstate Corporation and FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 70.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation has 29.98% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -37.3% weaker performance.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.